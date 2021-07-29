Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.78 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.94.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:MOH traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.17. 291,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.