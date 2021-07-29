Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

MCRI traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.83. 5,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.89. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

