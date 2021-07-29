Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Moncler currently has an average rating of Hold.

Moncler stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.43. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $71.30.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Further Reading: FinTech

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.