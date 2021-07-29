Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MONRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Moncler currently has an average rating of Hold.

Moncler stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.43. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $71.30.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

