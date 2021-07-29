Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after acquiring an additional 576,023 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after purchasing an additional 424,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

MDLZ opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

