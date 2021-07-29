MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $371.55 and last traded at $367.20. Approximately 6,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 655,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

Get MongoDB alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $703,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,376 shares of company stock worth $78,598,719. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.