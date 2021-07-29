Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $433.89.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $431.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.60. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $432.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,828,535.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 197.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

