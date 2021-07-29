Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,462. Monro has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

