Morgan Stanley Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $205.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.29.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $216.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.08. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

