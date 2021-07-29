Morgan Stanley Buys 18,524 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MSCI were worth $88,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 4,548.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $591.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $596.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $517.43.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.71.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.