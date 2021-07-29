Morgan Stanley Has $83.02 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 686,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Boston Properties worth $83,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 182.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 215,537 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

