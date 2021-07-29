Morgan Stanley Has $84.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 661,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $84,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 66,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,180,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $557,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

