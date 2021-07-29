Morgan Stanley Has $90.10 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 202.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 497,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Equifax were worth $90,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 199.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $258.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $259.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

