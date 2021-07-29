Morgan Stanley Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $75.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APH. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

APH opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

