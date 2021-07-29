Morgan Stanley Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $384.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $384.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

NYSE:GS opened at $374.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.61. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $451,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

