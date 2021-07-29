Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

DSRLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DiaSorin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $219.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.48. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

