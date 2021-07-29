Morgan Stanley Purchases 28,622 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Gartner worth $89,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT stock opened at $262.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.24. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $265.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

