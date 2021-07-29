Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of BOLIF opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.23. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

