Morgan Stanley Sells 125,123 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Consolidated Edison worth $95,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE ED opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

