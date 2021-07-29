MorphoSys’ (MOR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.50 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of MOR opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.27. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. Equities analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 51.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

