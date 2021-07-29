Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Trading Up 0.2%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

