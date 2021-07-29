Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Insider Andrew R. Williams Sells 600 Shares

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) insider Andrew R. Williams sold 600 shares of Mountview Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.50 ($177.03), for a total value of £81,300 ($106,218.97).

LON MTVW opened at £135.50 ($177.03) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is £125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 53.09. The stock has a market cap of £528.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. Mountview Estates P.L.C. has a 52 week low of £103 ($134.57) and a 52 week high of £143 ($186.83).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $200.00. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

