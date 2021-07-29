MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Issues Earnings Results

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%.
MSA stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.19. 1,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,647. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
About MSA Safety
MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.
