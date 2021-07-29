MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVBF opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $480.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MVB Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the second quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.