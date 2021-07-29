Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 32,308 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $1,042,579.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,170.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,428 shares of company stock worth $7,941,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.