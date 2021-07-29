Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $87.30

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.30, but opened at $93.48. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $91.65, with a volume of 1,430 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $843.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

