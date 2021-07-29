Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. On average, analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $533.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.