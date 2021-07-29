National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TELUS (TSE:T)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$27.62 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.47.

TSE T opened at C$27.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The company has a market cap of C$37.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.34. TELUS has a one year low of C$22.50 and a one year high of C$28.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.62.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.26%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

