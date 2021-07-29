National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

National Bankshares stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.17.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Charles E. Green III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Bankshares by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Bankshares by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in National Bankshares by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in National Bankshares by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

