National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Position Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,698 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of National Retail Properties worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $5,054,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 117,698 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

NYSE NNN opened at $49.19 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

