Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $17.83 Average PT from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.45.

Several brokerages have commented on NAVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 158,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,364. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Navient by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.