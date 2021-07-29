Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Navient has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

