Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17. Navient has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

