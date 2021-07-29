Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 1305287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAVI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

