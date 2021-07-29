Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $144.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a 52 week low of $93.71 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

