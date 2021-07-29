Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.81 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after purchasing an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 113.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

