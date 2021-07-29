Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Update

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NOPMF stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $14.87. 4,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neo Performance Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

