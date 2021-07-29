Nestree Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $236,489.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. Nestree has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $236,489.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nestree has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,826.02 or 0.99842155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00029148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000701 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

