NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.00. 36,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,735. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.