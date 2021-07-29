NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$0.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.65. 700,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
