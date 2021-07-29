NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$0.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.65. 700,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.40.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.