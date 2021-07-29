Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,260.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,488,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,437 shares of company stock worth $1,412,038. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. Research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

