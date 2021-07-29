New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

EDU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 292,996,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,715,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.93. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

