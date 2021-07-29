New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $1.94

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $2.07. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 1,771,837 shares changing hands.

EDU has been the subject of several research reports. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.