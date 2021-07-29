New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,958,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,350,000 after buying an additional 4,066,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,588,000 after buying an additional 326,971 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,607,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 120,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 90,752 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. Colliers Securities downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $771.98 million, a P/E ratio of -40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

