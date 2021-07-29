New Senior Investment Group (SNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. New Senior Investment Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.130-0.130 EPS.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $771.98 million, a PE ratio of -40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.07. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

SNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

