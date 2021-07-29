New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYMT. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

