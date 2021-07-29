Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Down 51.0% in July

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Newcrest Mining stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,082. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $27.16.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.