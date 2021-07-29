Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.93 Million

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report $551.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $526.40 million and the highest is $590.40 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $383.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on NMRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $13.01. 623,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.