Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report $551.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $526.40 million and the highest is $590.40 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $383.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on NMRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $13.01. 623,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

