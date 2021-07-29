Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Jennifer Cmil Sells 597 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 95,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Newmont by 9,756.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Newmont by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Newmont by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

