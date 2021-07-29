Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Newrange Gold stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,206. Newrange Gold has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
