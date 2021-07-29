Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Newrange Gold stock remained flat at $$0.14 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,206. Newrange Gold has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 2,548 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

