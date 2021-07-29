NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Stock Price Up 5%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06. Approximately 104,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 554,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.56 target price on NEXE Innovations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.17.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.